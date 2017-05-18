Preakness 2017 Post Time: Race Schedule, Post Positions Info and Prediction

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

After winning the Kentucky Derby, Always Dreaming is looking to continue his recent success at the Preakness Stakes.

While he is only one-third of the way to the Triple Crown, three of the last five Kentucky Derby winners went on to winning the second leg. This includes American Pharoah, who ended a 37-year drought by winning all three prestigious events in 2015.

Of course, there are other challengers hoping to get into the winner's circle at Pimlico Race Course. Here is what you need to know heading into Saturday's competition.

2017 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 20

Post Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET)

Post Positions

1. Multiplier (Joel Rosario/Brendan Walsh)

2. Cloud Computing (Javier Castellano/Chad Brown)

3. Hence (Florent Geroux/Steve Asmussen)

4. Always Dreaming (John Velazquez/Todd Pletcher)

5. Classic Empire (Julien Leparoux/Mark Casse)

6. Gunnevera (Mike Smith/Antonio Sano)

7. Term of Art (Jose Ortiz/Doug O'Neill)

8. Senior Investment (Channing Hill/Ken McPeek)

9. Lookin At Lee (Corey Lanerie/Steve Asmussen)

10. Conquest Mo Money (Jorge Carreno/Miguel Hernandez)

Predictions

Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

Among the top contenders outside of the obvious favorite, Lookin At Lee has to be an option. The horse had a surprise second-place showing at the Kentucky Derby and was moving as well as anyone besides Always Dreaming in the final stretch.

Even with this effort, however, he doesn't have a single win in his last seven starts. The distance should allow him to compete with the other top horses in the field, but Lookin at Lee could have a tough time earning the win.

Classic Empire is also top contenders as one of the favorites going into the Kentucky Derby. He was actually the morning-line favorite before falling a little further back by post time.

He had won three of four races heading into the last event, including an impressive first-place finish at the Arkansas Derby. The thoroughbred also fell victim to a rough start at Churchill Downs after being hit by McCraken.

"Classic Empire really got clobbered," trainer Mark Casse said, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports. "Our horse ran extremely well, considering."

Although the fourth-place finish isn't what they expected coming in, it was a quality showing of the horse's pure speed.

As far as those who weren't at the Kentucky Derby, Cloud Computing could be the toughest challenger. The colt finished third at the Wood Memorial and is led by jockey Javier Castellano, who has led all riders in earnings in each of the last four years, per Equibase.

Conquest Mo Money is also a threat to end up in the money after finishing second at the Arkansas Derby.

Still, this race will belong to Always Dreaming.

The derby champion was red-hot going into the last race and now has four wins in a row in 2017. Trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez have plenty of experience in these events, but they still are impressed by what this one can do.

"This is the best horse Todd and I have ever come to the Kentucky Derby with," Velazquez said, per Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal. "Nothing against all the others, but this was the best horse."

Whether rain or shine, Always Dreaming should be able to pull away from the field once again and earn a win at the 2017 Preakness.

Prediction: 1. Always Dreaming; 2. Cloud Computing; 3. Classic Empire