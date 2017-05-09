Draymond Green Ties Franchise Record with Game 4 Triple-Double

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green finished Monday's Game 4 against the Utah Jazz with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, posting his first triple-double of the 2017 postseason.

When the effort is added to his two from previous years, the three total tie him with Hall-of-Famer Tom Gola for the most in Warriors history, per ESPN Stats & Info. Golden State has also experienced immaculate success when he reaches double figures in three categories, sporting a 22-0 mark including the regular season.

When he entered the league in 2012, Green didn't exactly fit into a defined role. The Michigan State product's tweener status resulted in him falling to the Warriors in the second round as the 35th overall selection. However, Green has transitioned from a relative unknown to a key piece on one of the favorite teams to win the NBA championship in just a few seasons.

Green didn't contribute much in his rookie campaign but moved into a more prominent role in his second campaign, starting 12 games and averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals. The 27-year-old really took over in 2014-15, starting 79 games and averaging 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The two-time All-Star's play early in his career has also earned him a massive pay increase. He's now under contract wth the Warriors through the 2019-20 campaign after inking a five-year, $82 million contract prior to last season.

Green and the Warriors have breezed through the first two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping aside both the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. The club should face a significant challenge in either the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals but sits in good position to pursue a third straight NBA Finals appearance.