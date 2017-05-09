Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Angel Di Maria and Arda Turan

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing former Real Madrid attacking midfielder Angel Di Maria to replace Arda Turan this summer.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) reported how Di Maria has become a prime target since reviving his career with Paris Saint-Germain: "The report claims Barcelona have contacted PSG with a view to signing him in the summer."

Ballard also revealed how Barca have been enamoured with Di Maria for some time: "Barcelona were big admirers of the 29-year-old prior to his move to United three years ago, but his Real Madrid contract reportedly included an anti-Barca clause."

The reference to Di Maria's move from Real to Manchester United in 2014 is significant. It was an unhappy spell for the mercurial Argentinian, who lasted just one season at Old Trafford before moving to the French capital in 2015.

Now Barca are back on the case after letting Turan know he can leave at the end of this season, with clubs in China's cash-rich Super League keen on the Turkey international, per Ballard.

Turan is also said to be attracting interest from Premier League side Arsenal. In fact, the Gunners are said to have already held talks with Turan's agent, Ahmet Bulut, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Turkish-Football.com), with the player said to favour a move to the English top flight.

Last month, Arsenal were rumoured to be facing competition from Serie A side Inter Milan for Turan, per Turkish publication Fanatik (h/t the Daily Mirror).

Letting Turan walk would only increase Barca's need to add more creativity to their midfield ranks. Di Maria is a good fit because he shares many of Turan's best qualities.

Specifically, both players can operate wide or centrally, offering flair, pace and an eye for goal from either position. Di Maria's technical acumen would find a natural home at Barca, a club where playing attractive, stylish football is a minimum requirement.

The 29-year-old's numbers compare favourably to 30-year-old Turan, per WhoScored.com:

Angel Di Maria vs. Arda Turan: 2016/17 Player Appearances Goals Assists Key Passes per game Angel Di Maria 34(8) 14 8 3 Arda Turan 16(10) 11 4 1.2 WhoScored.com

Yet where Turan has been a fringe player during his time with the Blaugrana, Di Maria would surely be a regular in the starting XI.

His ability to supply the best front three in the game, particularly his rapport with Barca talisman and fellow La Albiceleste international Lionel Messi, would make the ex-Los Blancos star a key figure at the Camp Nou, one worth major investment this summer.