Paul Pogba's Manchester United Transfer Reportedly to Be Investigated by FIFA

FIFA will reportedly launch an investigation into Paul Pogba's transfer move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.

Details of the transfer were unearthed by Football Leaks, revealing Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made an enormous amount of money on the move, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

The £89 million fee made Pogba the most expensive transfer of all time, bringing an end to a lengthy saga that had been ongoing for years. At the time, United were both praised for landing such a talented player and mocked for spending such an amount of money on a player they previously let walk for free in 2012.