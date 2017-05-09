Paul Pogba's Manchester United Transfer Reportedly to Be Investigated by FIFA

Paul Pogba's Manchester United Transfer Reportedly to Be Investigated by FIFAMay 9, 2017
FIFA will reportedly launch an investigation into Paul Pogba's transfer move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.
Agence France-Presse reported the news on Tuesday:
AFP news agency @AFP
#BREAKING FIFA to investigate Paul Pogba's Manchester United transfer5/9/2017, 6:42:17 PM
BBC Sport's Richard Conway confirmed United will be involved in the investigation:
Richard Conway @richard_conway
Fifa confirm Pogba record transfer from Juventus to Manchester United subject to inquiry. "Clarification" sought from Old Trafford club.5/9/2017, 7:31:28 PM
Details of the transfer were unearthed by Football Leaks, revealing Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made an enormous amount of money on the move, per Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Football Leaks book published in Germany this week says agent Mino Raiola is making £41m from Paul Pogba's £89m move from Juve to Man United5/8/2017, 10:04:32 PM
The £89 million fee made Pogba the most expensive transfer of all time, bringing an end to a lengthy saga that had been ongoing for years. At the time, United were both praised for landing such a talented player and mocked for spending such an amount of money on a player they previously let walk for free in 2012.