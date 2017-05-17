Preakness 2017 Post Time: Start Time, Schedule and More for 142nd Race

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Up next in horse racing's Triple Crown is the Preakness, with Always Dreaming looking to win his fifth straight race and move one step closer to history.

Let's take a look at the schedule for Saturday's race and preview the major storylines.

When: Saturday, May 20

Where: The Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Post time: 7:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC's coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Obviously, Always Dreaming is going to be the clear favorite in Baltimore. The colt was basically flawless at the Kentucky Derby, albeit with an excellent starting position from the No. 5 post. Nonetheless, he dominated the field and should be perfectly suited to the small Pimlico track.

"It didn't appear to be a gut-wrenching race," trainer Todd Pletcher told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form. "I was happy with the horse's energy level coming in, and coming out."

"It's still sinking in," he added. "It's a great, great feeling."

As for the horse's Beyer figure, well, it wasn't exactly a legendary performance, as Dan Wolken of USA Today tweeted:

Still, the horse's performance was a good one, as Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal argued:

Plus, it's important to remember that Always Dreaming had to deal with a sloppy track. While the colt ran 2.68 seconds slower than last year's Derby winner, Nyquist, according to the 2016 Kentucky Derby featured a fast track.

So perhaps the colt's run wasn't one for the ages. Nonetheless, though, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Always Dreaming isn't a prohibitive favorite at the Preakness.

Not everyone is scared off by Always Dreaming's Derby showing, though.

"There's not that much separation from this bunch of three-year-olds right now, from what I can see, other than maybe the winner yesterday," trainer Ken McPeek told the Associated Press (via NBC Sports) on May 7.

Maybe not, but that didn't seem to be the case at Churchill Downs. A smaller field at the Preakness will lead to less of a crowd, and a few horses should have the chance to show whether they can match up to Always Dreaming in more favorable racing conditions.

Just don't be shocked if they don't stack up.