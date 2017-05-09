Max Unger Reportedly May Return from Foot Injury Before Season, Despite Reports

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Contrary to initial reports, the New Orleans Saints reportedly expect center Max Unger to be ready to play at some point in the preseason.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Unger's foot surgery will not keep him out of the lineup as long as previously expected. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had previously reported Unger was expected to begin the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list, which would keep him out at least the first six weeks.

The two-time Pro Bowler has made 31 of a possible 32 starts in his first two seasons with the Saints. He's heading into his third season with the team after coming over as part of the trade that sent tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pro Football Focus ranked Unger as the 11th-best center in the NFL last season and the sixth-best pass-blocker. In August, he signed a three-year contract extension with the team that will pay him $21 million over the life of the deal.

Should Florio's timeline prove correct, the Saints offensive line will be in much better shape than it would have been. Unger is critical to helping call out blitzes against the pass, and the Saints have no ready-made replacement on the roster.

Jack Allen, who spent most of last season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in December, is the only other center on the active roster.