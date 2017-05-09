    Miguel Sano Suspension for Role in Altercation vs. Tigers Upheld

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: Miguel Sano #22 of the Minnesota Twins is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 28, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Major League Baseball upheld a one-game suspension it gave to Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano for his role in a scuffle with the Detroit Tigers on April 22.              

    Dustin Morse of the Twins organization confirmed the news. Sano will miss Tuesday night's game against the American League Central rival Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

                           

