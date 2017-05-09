Miguel Sano Suspension for Role in Altercation vs. Tigers Upheld

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Major League Baseball upheld a one-game suspension it gave to Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano for his role in a scuffle with the Detroit Tigers on April 22.

Dustin Morse of the Twins organization confirmed the news. Sano will miss Tuesday night's game against the American League Central rival Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

