    Reuben Foster Expected to Participate in Training Camp Despite Shoulder Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers draft pick Reuben Foster answers questions at a news conference in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that rookie linebacker Reuben Foster is expected to be ready for training camp, per Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

    Foster had rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder in February, per Adam Caplan of ESPN.      

                        

