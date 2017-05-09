Ziggy Ansah Says He'll Consult Ndamukong Suh Ahead of Free Agency

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

In a move that will likely elicit a level of panic among Detroit Lions fans, defensive end Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah said Tuesday he plans to speak with Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh about his future in the Motor City.

"I haven't talked to him yet, but I will," Ansah said, per MLive.com's Kyle Meinke. "Obviously, he's my boy. I wish he would have stayed, but I don't control that. I'm sure he's happy where he's at."

In 2015, Suh signed a six-year deal with the Dolphins after playing his first five seasons in Detroit.

Ansah is entering the final year of his deal with the Lions.

Of course, the Lions are unlikely to see the kind of bidding war for Ansah's services that they experienced with Suh.

By the time his rookie deal ended, Suh was a three-time first-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and widely considered one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. Ansah, meanwhile, only has one Pro Bowl appearance to his name, and he's coming off an underwhelming 2016 season. He had a career-low two sacks in 13 games.

Interest should remain high in Ansah next offseason, especially if he rebounds in 2017. His 30 sacks between 2013 and 2015 tied for seventh-most in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

Ansah will likely be one of the most coveted pass-rushers on the free-agent market next spring.

The 27-year-old made it clear he doesn't have one foot out the door.

"I like this city. I love the fans," he said, per Meinke. "I do what I do for the fans—not just for myself. But the community at home, the community of supporters, we have great fans. They do really embrace me when I go out, which is fun. But at the end of the day, I also have to do my part to help my team win."

Money talks, though—something to which Suh can attest. After signing with the Dolphins, he told the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett he had envisioned committing to the Lions long term before Miami made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

While it's doubtful Suh would actively direct Ansah to spurn the Lions in free agency, he'd likely advise him to get the best deal possible, even if it meant leaving Detroit.