Stephen Curry Extends NBA Record in Game 4 Victory

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry finished Monday's series-clinching 121-95 victory over the Utah Jazz with 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Curry—famous for his abilities beyond the three-point line—converted four of his 10 three-point attempts in the contest. Monday marked the 66th consecutive postseason game that he's made a three-point shot, extending his NBA record, per NBA History. He has only played 66 career postseason contests, making at least one in all of them.

Prior to Curry's current run, former Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Reggie Miller held the distinction. Miller's streak lasted from May 13, 1995, to April 29, 2000, connecting on a three-point attempt in 44 straight contests, per Basketball Reference.

The Warriors also made some history in the dominating win, their eighth straight to start the playoffs. Of the 19 teams to lose a Game 7 NBA Finals, no team had won more than seven straight games to begin the next postseason, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Detroit Pistons won seven straight to begin the 1988-89 playoffs and the Los Angeles Lakers won six straight to start 1984-85. Both of those clubs went on to win the championship.

Golden State now receives an opportunity to rest up ahead of its Western Conference Finals matchup. The Warriors' potential opponents in the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets sit deadlocked 2-2 ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.

It's been smooth sailing for both of last year's NBA Finals participants (the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers) so far this postseason. While the two clubs will likely be challenged in the conference finals, they still appear the favorites to meet in the Finals for a third consecutive season.