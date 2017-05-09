Ron Rivera Says Kelvin Benjamin Is Working Hard on Weight Loss

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday that wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been working hard this offseason after noting Benjamin was "a little heavy" in late April.

"He's worked very hard when he's been around," Rivera told Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer. "He's done a great job. He comes in and gets the extra treatment, gets in the whirlpool, gets in the steam, sauna, stuff like that. He's been great. He knows it, and he's been what you would hope he would be."

An earlier report had claimed that Benjamin's offseason weight had ballooned to 280 pounds, per Person, though Rivera refuted that report. He did acknowledge that Benjamin wasn't at his ideal weight, however.

"He is a little heavy. He knows it. We've talked about it. We talked about what he has to do, and he's done a great job," Rivera said on April 29, according to Person. "Am I concerned? Yes, because he is heavy. I'm going to admit that right now. But is he working hard? Absolutely. He s been there every day and done the things we've asked him to do, and it's all strictly on a voluntary basis."

He added: "It'll be my job to hold everybody accountable as well to make sure we are where we need to be. So we'll set those weights. Our guys will follow the rules just like we've always done. Guys will be punished accordingly to what's allowed."

The Panthers picked up Benjamin's fifth-year option on May 2, which will keep him with the team through the 2018 season.

After a fantastic rookie campaign (73 receptions for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns), Benjamin missed the entirety of the 2015 season due to a torn left ACL. He returned last season and had a solid if unspectacular campaign, accumulating 63 catches for 941 yards and seven scores.

But weight issues have plagued Benjamin early in his career, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, something Rivera seems keen to nip in the bud this offseason. It would appear Benjamin has gotten the message, however.