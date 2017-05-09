Michael Oher's Mugshot for Alleged Assault on Uber Driver Revealed

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, released the mugshot of Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher after being booked and receiving a citation for misdemeanor assault.

WSMV-TV in Nashville shared Oher's mugshot:

TMZ Sports reported Oher had been ordered to appear for his booking Monday and has a court appearance scheduled for later in the month due to an April 14 incident.

The Tennesseean's Ariana Maia Sawyer reported Oher began arguing with an Uber driver April 14 over the cost for his trip into downtown Nashville. After the driver made a stop to allow other passengers to use the restroom, Oher allegedly got out of the vehicle and confronted the driver. The police report states Oher then pushed the driver down and kicked him in the leg.

"We are aware of an incident involving [Oher]," Panthers spokesman Stephen Drummond said in a statement to the Charlotte Observer's Joe Marusak, Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue. "We have no further comment at this time."

Oher, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, is entering his third season with the Panthers. He missed all but three games for the team in 2016.