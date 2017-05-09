Premier League Week 37 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will have the chance to lock up the Premier League title on Friday, as a win on the road against West Bromwich Albion in Week 37 will give the Blues an advantage over Tottenham Hotspur the latter side can no longer overcome.

Spurs will host Manchester United on Sunday in a crucial battle for the top four. The hosts have already locked up their ticket for next year's UEFA Champions League, but Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are still hoping to beat United in the race.

Here's a look at the schedule for Week 37, complete with predictions:

Date Home Prediction Away Friday, May 12 Everton 2-1 Watford Friday, May 12 WBA 0-1 Chelsea Saturday, May 13 Manchester City 2-0 Leicester City Saturday, May 13 Middlesbrough 0-0 Southampton Saturday, May 13 Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley Saturday, May 13 Sunderland 1-2 Swansea City Saturday, May 13 Stoke City 0-2 Arsenal Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace 3-0 Hull City Sunday, May 14 West Ham 1-1 Liverpool Sunday, May 14 Tottenham 2-1 Manchester United WhoScored.com

Chelsea's win over Middlesbrough on Monday has all but decided the title race, after Spurs lost at West Ham United on Friday.

Per the Blues' official Twitter account, manager Antonio Conte expects a tricky match on Friday:

The Baggies have a reputation for defensive resilience, especially against the top clubs, but they've lost four of their last five matches and shouldn't threaten the title celebrations in their current form.

Spurs play host to fifth-placed United on Sunday in the final Premier League match at White Hart Lane, with the latter side battling away with several rivals in an effort to lock up a top-four finish.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are in the same boat, and the third-placed club visit West Ham, who all but ended Spurs' title hopes in their last match. The Reds have won just one of their last three matches and need to turn things around in a hurry.

Fourth-placed Manchester City have also won just one of their last three, while sixth-placed Arsenal have improved slightly after a poor run. Ste Hoare of Fresh Press Media gave his take on the scrap for the top four:

The Citizens won't have it easy at home against a resurgent Leicester City side, who have little left to play for sitting in ninth place. On paper, Arsenal will have the easiest outing in Week 37, with a visit to 13th-placed Stoke City on tap.

In the race against relegation, there will be a huge fixture on Sunday, as 16th-placed Crystal Palace can secure their Premier League spot for next season at home against third-bottom Hull City. Fourth-bottom Swansea City visit bottom side Sunderland a day earlier, and with the Black Cats beating Hull in their last outing, the Welsh side won't take their opponents lightly.

A win in south London for the Tigers could set up a very exciting final day in the Premier League, but if Hull lose and Swansea win, the relegation battle is over.