WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Braun Strowman, Emma and More

The injury bug has bitten a top WWE Superstar and one of the premier female performers in WWE, as this week's rumor mill tells us.

Braun Strowman and Emma were at the heart of rumors regarding their health and well-being in this post-Payback landscape. While one is slightly more valuable to the long-term health of the brand, the other is disappointing given the work she put into getting back to the Raw roster and rebuilding momentum for herself.

Two more names prominent in wrestling rumors this week were Austin Aries and cruiserweight champion Neville, whose Payback match may not have ended as originally planned.

What details have the rumor mill expounded upon readers and fans?

Braun Strowman Injured, Out 1-2 Months

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Monday evening that Braun Strowman, the breakout star of the brand extension, will miss four to eight weeks due to an elbow injury: "Braun Strowman is scheduled to be out of action following tonight's Raw taping to undergo a minor procedure to fix some issues with his elbow."

As one would imagine, the injury has also forced WWE Creative's plans for the summer to change.

"Sources tell us Strowman will be gone four to eight weeks due to the undisclosed injury/surgery, causing creative to retool plans for Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire," Satin would continue.



While the injury would appear a crushing blow to Strowman, who was in the midst of the biggest push and hottest run of his short WWE career, it may benefit him in the long run. Taking him off television at his hottest will create a greater demand and excitement for him when it is time to return.

The bigger issue is long-term booking of the Raw brand.

According to F4WOnline.com (h/t WrestleZone.com), Strowman was slated to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire.

With Strowman out of action, Creative may have to alter booking plans for July 9. With recent hints of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor seeking a shot at The Beast's prize, do not be surprised to see The Demon or The Kingslayer step in for The Monster Among Men.

Emma Injured Overseas

WrestlingInc reported May 7 that Emma suffered a potential shoulder injury during this weekend's Raw live event in Liverpool, England.

The injury appeared to happen during a tag team match in which Sasha Banks delivered her double-knee attack with the Aussie competitor sandwiched between the ropes. On the fall down, Emma landed awkwardly on her should, necessitating medical attention.

Fans in attendance took to Twitter to discuss the incident.

Monday, Emma tweeted about her apparent lack of luck.

The injury is the latest setback for one of the most talented performers on the women's roster.

Earlier this year, she returned under the Emmalina persona, only to denounce the character and return to the sidelines, where she would remain until the April 3 episode of Raw.

Set to battle Dana Brooke in a battle of former friends, she will now wait for what she undoubtedly hopes will be a favorable diagnosis.

Payback Match Finish Changed

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), the finish to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Austin Aries and Neville at Payback was changed at the last minute.

"That's likely so the feud can continue. An Extreme Rules rematch is planned, possibly as a Triple Threat with TJP," the site followed up.

If that is the case, Creative made the right decision. After enduring a loss at WrestleMania, there is no way Aries could have been considered a credible opponent for Neville had he lost at a second consecutive pay-per-view event.

Credibility with fans at a time when the competition between the ropes is valued as much as ever is key to a performer's overall success. Aries losing again would have devalued him in a manner the cruiserweight division can least afford.

The potential involvement of TJP in the Extreme Rules bout on June 4 would be welcome in that it allows Aries and Neville to finally settle their differences while injecting the rivalry with fresh blood, ensuring it does not become stale.

For all the harsh criticisms that are typically hurled at WWE Creative, this is an instance in which the scrutinized writing staff got it right.