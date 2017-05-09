Madrid Open 2017: Andy Murray Beats Marius Copil, Cruises to Round of 16

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Andy Murray qualified for the round of 16 of the 2017 Mutua Madrid Open on Tuesday, comfortably dispatching of Marius Copil in two sets.

The 26-year-old put together a valiant effort but wasn't in the same class as Murray, who needed just a single break in either set to get the job done.

David Goffin, Simona Halep and Samantha Stosur also took care of business on Tuesday. Here's a look at the results:

Results Men's Score Andy Murray beats Marius Copil 6-4, 6-3 Ryan Harrison beats Bernard Tomic 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Diego Schwartzman beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 Benoit Paire beats Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 Borna Coric beats Mischa Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5) Ivo Karlovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 7-6 (7) Gilles Muller beats Tommy Haas 6-4, 7-6 (7) David Goffin beats Florian Mayer 7-6 (3), 6-0 Nicolas Almagro beats Tommy Robredo 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Dominic Thiem beats Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-4 Pierre Hugues Herbert beats Lucas Pouille 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3 Women's Score Misaki Doi beats Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-2 Samantha Stosur beats Mariana Duque 6-3, 7-5 Qiang Wang beats Saisai Zheng 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 Simona Halep beats Roberta Vinci 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (2) Coco Vandeweghe beats Laura Siegemund 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Irina-Camelia Begu beats Johanna Larsson 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 Sorana Cirstea beats Cici Bellis 6-3, 6-2 Source: Tennis.com

Recap

Copil put up a remarkable challenge during the first set, pushing Murray all the way to 4-4 before the Scotsman shifted gears. A hold of serve and a quick break gave him the set.

The second set played out in a similar fashion, with Murray cruising before upping the pace for a quick break once again. Live Tennis thought that was the end of Copil's challenge:

The Romanian would hold serve to keep himself in the match, but he had no chance in the return game, as Murray easily finished the job.

In-form David Goffin struggled in the first set against Florian Mayer, but after winning a one-sided tiebreak, he found his rhythm. The Belgian wouldn't lose another game on his way to a win and a spot in the next round.

Former tennis pro Filip Dewulf loved what he saw in the second set:

Halep needed three sets and a tiebreak to make her way past Roberta Vinci, the Italian defensive specialist. Vinci took advantage of some unforced errors in the second set and came close to an upset, but Halep found her form again in the nick of time.

Down 5-2 in the final set, the defending champion shifted gears with more aggressive tennis. The WTA shared the end of the match via Twitter:

Stosur didn't have as many problems with Mariana Duque, who showed flashes in the second set but never really got going in the return game.