    IPL Results 2017: Kings XI vs. Kolkata Score, Latest Points Table, Fixture Info

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    Kings XI Punjab batsman Mohit Sharma is bowled during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Delhi Daredevils in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

    Kings XI Punjab survived a rough start to their innings to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Tuesday and keep their slim hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.

    The Kings XI finished on 167/6, but the Knight Riders couldn't chase the total down, despite an 84 from Chris Lynn. Ultimately, Kings XI had Mohit Sharma's bowling to thank for frustrating Kolkata at the wicket, as he took two wickets from three overs.

    Here's what the result means for the table:

    IPL 2017: Latest Points Table
    PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTiedN/RPointsNet RR
    1Mumbai Indians12930018+0.903
    2Kolkata Knight Riders13850016+0.729
    3Rising Pune Supergiant12840016-0.060
    4Sunrisers Hyderabad13750115+0.565
    5Kings XI Punjab12660012+0.280
    6Gujarat Lions1248008-0.369
    7Delhi Daredevils1147008-0.660
    8Royal Challengers Bangalore13210015-1.454
    ESPNCricinfo.com

    Here are the updated fixtures:

    IPL 2017: Updated Fixtures
    DateTime (BST/Local Time)Match
    Wednesday, May 103:30 p.m./8 p.m.Gujarat Lions vs. Delhi Daredevils
    Thursday, May 113:30 p.m./8 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab
    Friday, May 123:30 p.m./8 p.m.Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant
    ESPNCricinfo.com

          

    Recap

    Kings XI had to win but lost three wickets before they had registered even 60 runs. Manan Vohra was caught out, Martin James Guptill suffered an lbw and Shaun Marsh was bowled by Chris Woakes.

    Sky Sports Cricket described the deadly delivery from Woakes:

    Those losses meant the Kings XI were just 58/3 as the start of the ninth over got underway. The Kings XI needed a big-show innings from somebody, and Glenn Maxwell tried to step up, hitting a pair of sixes off Colin de Grandhomme before taking a four off Ankit Rajpoot.

    Two more sixes followed from Maxwell before he was dismissed when caught by Woakes after swinging at a googly from Kuldeep Yadav. Sky Sports Cricket relayed an image of the catch:

    Maxwell's batting partner, Wriddhiman Saha, was the next to walk after being stumped off another delivery from Yadav. Then Swapnil Singh was bowled by Woakes to leave Kings XI on 149/6.

    Rahul Tewatia came in next and sent two balls to the boundary, helping the Kings XI overcome their sluggish start to eventually end on 167/6.

    Kolkata got their innings started in fine style when Sunil Narine hit back-to-back fours. Lynn got the next over started with another boundary. Another four from Lynn put the Knight Riders on 31 runs after the first three overs.

    Yet just as Kolkata were setting a strong pace, Narine was bowled by Sharma but only after the latter added another pair of boundaries to the tally.

    Lynn continued totalling up the boundaries in Narine's absence, helping Kolkata on the way to a half-century of runs. Another four, followed by six, continued Lynn's prolific form at the wicket, per ESPNcricinfo:

    Lynn soon completed his 50, but the Knight Riders did see Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa bowled by Tewatia in the same over. Even so, Kolkata were on a healthy 86/3 ahead of the 12th over.

    Lynn then hit a six as part of a 10-run effort during the 12th, helping Kolkata close in on 100. He was still at the wicket at the start of the 16th over, with Kolkata needing 44 to win.

    Yet another four from Lynn kept the Knight Riders' chances alive. However, the man who was just 16 short of a century was run out late in the 17th over.

    Yusuf Pathan was then bowled by the impressive Sharma, as the Kings XI began to look as though they would hold on. Sandeep Sharma took the reins for the final over to see out a much-needed win.