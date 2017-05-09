IPL Results 2017: Kings XI vs. Kolkata Score, Latest Points Table, Fixture Info

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Kings XI Punjab survived a rough start to their innings to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Tuesday and keep their slim hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.

The Kings XI finished on 167/6, but the Knight Riders couldn't chase the total down, despite an 84 from Chris Lynn. Ultimately, Kings XI had Mohit Sharma's bowling to thank for frustrating Kolkata at the wicket, as he took two wickets from three overs.

Here's what the result means for the table:

IPL 2017: Latest Points Table Position Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Points Net RR 1 Mumbai Indians 12 9 3 0 0 18 +0.903 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.729 3 Rising Pune Supergiant 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.060 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 7 5 0 1 15 +0.565 5 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 0 0 12 +0.280 6 Gujarat Lions 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.369 7 Delhi Daredevils 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.660 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 5 -1.454 ESPNCricinfo.com

Here are the updated fixtures:

IPL 2017: Updated Fixtures Date Time (BST/Local Time) Match Wednesday, May 10 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Gujarat Lions vs. Delhi Daredevils Thursday, May 11 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab Friday, May 12 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant ESPNCricinfo.com

Recap

Kings XI had to win but lost three wickets before they had registered even 60 runs. Manan Vohra was caught out, Martin James Guptill suffered an lbw and Shaun Marsh was bowled by Chris Woakes.

Sky Sports Cricket described the deadly delivery from Woakes:

Those losses meant the Kings XI were just 58/3 as the start of the ninth over got underway. The Kings XI needed a big-show innings from somebody, and Glenn Maxwell tried to step up, hitting a pair of sixes off Colin de Grandhomme before taking a four off Ankit Rajpoot.

Two more sixes followed from Maxwell before he was dismissed when caught by Woakes after swinging at a googly from Kuldeep Yadav. Sky Sports Cricket relayed an image of the catch:

Maxwell's batting partner, Wriddhiman Saha, was the next to walk after being stumped off another delivery from Yadav. Then Swapnil Singh was bowled by Woakes to leave Kings XI on 149/6.

Rahul Tewatia came in next and sent two balls to the boundary, helping the Kings XI overcome their sluggish start to eventually end on 167/6.

Kolkata got their innings started in fine style when Sunil Narine hit back-to-back fours. Lynn got the next over started with another boundary. Another four from Lynn put the Knight Riders on 31 runs after the first three overs.

Yet just as Kolkata were setting a strong pace, Narine was bowled by Sharma but only after the latter added another pair of boundaries to the tally.

Lynn continued totalling up the boundaries in Narine's absence, helping Kolkata on the way to a half-century of runs. Another four, followed by six, continued Lynn's prolific form at the wicket, per ESPNcricinfo:

Lynn soon completed his 50, but the Knight Riders did see Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa bowled by Tewatia in the same over. Even so, Kolkata were on a healthy 86/3 ahead of the 12th over.

Lynn then hit a six as part of a 10-run effort during the 12th, helping Kolkata close in on 100. He was still at the wicket at the start of the 16th over, with Kolkata needing 44 to win.

Yet another four from Lynn kept the Knight Riders' chances alive. However, the man who was just 16 short of a century was run out late in the 17th over.

Yusuf Pathan was then bowled by the impressive Sharma, as the Kings XI began to look as though they would hold on. Sandeep Sharma took the reins for the final over to see out a much-needed win.