Adam 'Pacman' Jones Goes on NSFW Tirade on Video After Car Crash

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was captured on video Tuesday going on an expletive-laden rant after getting involved in a minor car accident.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones' Rolls-Royce was hit in Amelia, Ohio, which led to him going on a verbal tirade: "They talk about anger management at work...normally I'd smack the shit outta a n---a who do the s--t like that. Stupid motherf--ker."

Per Tanya O'Rourke of WCPO in Cincinnati, Jones entered anger management and alcohol treatment in January after he was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Jones allegedly pushed and poked a security guard in the eye and was caught on video cursing at police officers after his arrest.

Jones also spit on the hand of a nurse while getting booked into jail, but a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was dismissed in March, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell.

He is still facing three misdemeanor charges in relation to the arrest.

With regard to Tuesday's accident, TMZ Sports reported that Jones did not get physical with the person who hit his car, and there was no further incident.