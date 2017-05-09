Isaiah Thomas Argues with Heckling Wizards Fan on Video During Game 3 Loss

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

During Thursday's Game 3 playoff loss to the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was caught on video apparently having words with a heckling Wizards fan at the Verizon Center.

As seen in this Instagram video courtesy of The Sporty Traveler, Thomas appeared to engage in some verbal sparring with the fan (warning: some language NSFW):

Boston went on to lose that contest 116-89, and Washington tied the series at 2-2 with a 121-102 home win Sunday.

Thomas averaged a ridiculous 43 points per game in the Celtics' first two contests of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series, but he put up just 16 points per contest over the past two.

Frustration seems to be mounting for Thomas, as he bashed the officiating following the Celtics' Game 4 loss, per Chad Finn of Boston.com.

"[The Wizards] were very physical. The refs were allowing them to hold and grab and do all those things. I think, especially in that third quarter, I might have hit the ground five or six straight times," he said. "I'm not the one who likes hitting the ground.

"It's gotta be called differently. ... [It] can't be allowed [for me] to be held and grabbed every pin down, every screen, and I don't even shoot one free throw. I play the same way each and every night. So I think that has to change."

The 5'9" Thomas made the transition from All-Star to superstar during the regular season, as he helped lead the C's to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with averages of 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

He is putting up 25.6 points and 5.6 assists per contest in the playoffs, but he and the Celtics have looked vulnerable in consecutive losses to the Wiz.