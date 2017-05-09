John Tavares Underwent Hand Surgery, Expected to Be Ready for Start of Season

John Tavares Underwent Hand Surgery, Expected to Be Ready for Start of SeasonMay 9, 2017
New York Islanders superstar center John Tavares underwent hand surgery in April, but he is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season.
According to Arthur Staple of Newsday, the surgery repaired a lingering issue, and while Tavares' hand is still in a cast, it is scheduled to be removed next week.
The 26-year-old Tavares led the Isles with 66 points in 2016-17 by virtue of 28 goals and 38 assists.
Despite that, it marked his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign of 2009-10 excluding seasons in which he appeared in fewer than 77 games.
The Islanders missed out on the playoffs by just one point, and they are expected to contend for a postseason position once again in 2017-18.
The upcoming season will be a key one for Tavares, as it marks the final year of his contract before potentially hitting free agency and landing a monster deal.
Tavares has been among the best and most consistent forwards in the NHL since entering the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009.
He has registered 537 points in 587 career games and is a former finalist for the Hart Trophy given to the NHL's MVP.