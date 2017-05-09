John Tavares Underwent Hand Surgery, Expected to Be Ready for Start of Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Islanders superstar center John Tavares underwent hand surgery in April, but he is expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season.

According to Arthur Staple of Newsday, the surgery repaired a lingering issue, and while Tavares' hand is still in a cast, it is scheduled to be removed next week.

The 26-year-old Tavares led the Isles with 66 points in 2016-17 by virtue of 28 goals and 38 assists.

Despite that, it marked his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign of 2009-10 excluding seasons in which he appeared in fewer than 77 games.

The Islanders missed out on the playoffs by just one point, and they are expected to contend for a postseason position once again in 2017-18.

The upcoming season will be a key one for Tavares, as it marks the final year of his contract before potentially hitting free agency and landing a monster deal.

Tavares has been among the best and most consistent forwards in the NHL since entering the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009.

He has registered 537 points in 587 career games and is a former finalist for the Hart Trophy given to the NHL's MVP.