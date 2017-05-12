Ranking the Top Stars in the 2017 NHL Conference Finals

1 of 9

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Overcoming a concussion suffered in the second-round series against the Washington Capitals, the Penguins captain led his club to the Eastern Conference Final. With 14 points, he's tied with Jake Guentzel for second among Penguins' scorers.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Josi is tied for the team lead in goals (four) and sits tied for second in points (eight) with Filip Forsberg. The durable defenseman also leads the Predators in time on ice per game, averaging 25 minutes and 34 seconds.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

The 22-year-old Penguins rookie is blossoming into a serious scoring threat. With nine goals in 12 games, he's this postseason's leading goal scorer.

Ryan Johansen, Nashville Predators

A skilled playmaker, Johansen leads the Predators with seven assists. He's also tied with Ryan Ellis for the club lead in points with nine.

Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks

With six goals and 10 points, Rakell sits third in both categories among the Ducks' leading scorers. He's a threat to score whenever he's on the ice.

Kyle Turris, Ottawa Senators

Turris leads all Senators forwards in time on ice per game (21:07). He's also one of their faceoff win percentage leaders (55.5) and sits among their scoring leaders with three goals and six points.