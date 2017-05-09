Takkarist McKinley Allegedly Did Not Sign Some Cards Marked as Authentic

Elsa/Getty Images

Card company Panini alleged that some cards advertised as being autographed by Atlanta Falcons 2017 first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley are not authentic.

On Tuesday, ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported Panini made the determination after "extensive research and working closely with McKinley's representatives."

Per Rovell, collectors can send back the alleged unauthentic cards in exchange for autographs the company has confirmed as authentic.

A source told Rovell that McKinley is paid between $2 and $5 for each autograph he provides Panini.

Neither McKinley nor his representatives have commented on the matter.

The Falcons selected the former UCLA pass-rusher with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft in hopes of pairing him with 2016 NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr.

This marks the second controversy McKinley has been involved with since Atlanta selected him, as he cursed during an interview with NFL Network's Deion Sanders on the draft stage.

The league decided against fining McKinley for his actions.