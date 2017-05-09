WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address After May 8 Show

Credit: WWE.com

After WWE Raw's visit to London, the red brand is in need of two major fixes.

The electricity around Enzo Amore and Big Cass is fading, and something needs to change about The Realest Guys in the Room's shtick in a hurry. Braun Strowman exited the Raw stage with a bad wing, with the beast likely to miss several weeks of action.

That adds up to one hot act cooling down and another set for a trip to the disabled list.

There weren't only concerns created on Monday's Raw, though. In two cases, narrative developments began to unfold.

Alicia Fox has an argument that she didn't actually lose her latest match despite what the record books say. And Nia Jax aligning with Alexa Bliss is certainly noteworthy. A number of possibilities await this new duo.

What should we make of this partnership? What will WWE do to address Amore and Strowman's momentum?

Read on for a full dive into those questions, breaking down the biggest unknowns to emerge from Raw in the United Kingdom.

Can WWE Recapture Amore and Big Cass' Magic?

To kick off Monday's Tag Team Turmoil match, Amore and Big Cass both took the mic and tried to warm up the crowd. No dice there.

Amore's odd speech about leaving streaks in his pants fell flat. Cass' contribution didn't compel either. Once the bell rang, they only managed to stay in the bout for a short while. Cesaro and Sheamus dominated them en route to winning.

The Realest Guys in the Room, who were once one of Raw's most popular acts, is suddenly spinning its wheels.

Their opening routine has devolved into poop jokes and asinine lists. There has been little energy and creativity to their segments. And in the ring, WWE has booked them to be bottom-of-the-barrel competitors.

What's the remedy? Can WWE turn things around for these guys?

As we've seen with recent examples in Breezango and The Golden Truth of late, a little character development goes a long way. Breezango got to shine in a hilariously absurd fashion police segment. The Golden Truth grew motivated this week by not being taking seriously as contenders.

WWE needs to write up something along those lines for Amore and Cass.

If they can veer away from grade-school humor, that would be great, too. Being silly and exuberant a la The New Day is fun; what Amore and Cass are doing right now is a dead end.

Was Fox's Shoulder Up?

Is a controversy brewing within the burgeoning feud between Fox and Sasha Banks?

The Boss pinned Fox in a short match on Monday night. On the surface, it seemed that Banks had simply taken care of business and took a step toward title contention.

But as announcer Corey Graves pointed out, Fox's right shoulder appeared to leave the mat during the referee's three-count.

Are we going to see Fox argue about this decision, and for the disputed finish to lead to a rematch and perhaps a full-fledged rivalry? Or was this simply a botched pinfall and something WWE will ignore moving forward?

The moment was definitely awkward, possibly meaning this was an accident.

WWE showed a replay of the pin and Graves pointed it out. That amount of focus suggests it's all part of the story. The company has at least planted the seeds that it will continue to explore this.

What's Ahead for the Jax-Bliss Alliance?

Backstage before facing Mickie James, Bliss crossed paths with Jax. The powerhouse made it clear that she wanted a title shot but offered the current champ protection until that moment.



Bliss welcomed Jax as a bodyguard, and with that, the two struck a handshake deal.

That's a most intriguing development. Bliss now has the women's division biggest and baddest member at her disposal. But how loyal will Jax be? Is this going to be a long-term pairing or a pit stop before Jax goes after her new ally?

Either way, Bliss' reign will be more interesting for it.

Jax's presence adds an appealing layer to Bliss' tale. It gives WWE another element to play with. And this is potentially a good way to reveal each women's character more as they interact with each other.

Fightful compared the duo to the pairing of Shawn Michaels and Diesel from the early 1990s:



If this duo is half as successful as that one, WWE will be plenty happy. Michaels and Diesel both won the world title, were tag champs together and fought each other in one of WrestleMania XI's marquee bouts.

How Will Raw Handle Strowman's Absence?

The red brand is going to have to manage with the heart of the show for a good while.

WWE spoke of injuries to both Strowman and Roman Reigns following their post-Payback brawl, but most assumed they were of the storyline variety. Word has emerged that The Monster Among Men is legitimately hurt, though.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the big man could be out four to eight weeks due to an elbow injury. And on Monday, WWE seemed to write him off TV when Reigns blasted his bad arm with a steel chair.

If Strowman is indeed going to be out, what does Raw do to counter that? Where does the show get its adrenaline rush?

He's been the brand's biggest star this year and looked ready to earn a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar.

WWE will have to find a new challenger, rearrange its PPV plans and figure out what to do with Reigns until Strowman returns. The Big Dog is suddenly without his mortal enemy as a result of this.

The company may consider trying to add dates to Lesnar's contract to make up for Strowman not being around.

And it looks as if the Intercontinental Championship will get more spotlight as a result. The Miz and Dean Ambrose are already set for an IC title bout on next week's episode.

That amount of attention on the midcard prize is bound to be the norm unless The Beast Incarnate can step in for Strowman.