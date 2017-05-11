Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Michy Batshuayi Exit Amid West Ham Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea are reported to have no interest in loaning Michy Batshuayi out next season, although the Blues will listen to permanent offers for the Belgium international striker.

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, West Ham United are interested in signing the forward, who has struggled for game time since arriving from Marseille for £33 million in the summer.

It's reported by Lewis there are "a number of clubs" looking at the 23-year-old, but Chelsea "are planning big-money striker signings this summer ahead of a return to the Champions League, so would prefer to move him on permanently."

Batshuayi arrived at Stamford Bridge with a reputation as one of European football's rising stars. Here's a reminder of why Chelsea parted with big money to bring him in from Marseille:

But manager Antonio Conte evidently has concerns about the striker. While Batshuayi wouldn't have expected to have been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge with Diego Costa around, he would have wanted more opportunities in the Premier League; he's yet to start a game in the top flight.

Even when Costa has missed matches, Conte has declined to turn to the former Standard Liege man, with Eden Hazard utilised at the head of a front three. That'll be a concern for a young forward who needs minutes to continue his development.

Indeed, while Batshuayi will likely pick up a winners' medal with Chelsea poised to clinch the Premier League title, the striker will not feel as though he's played an active part in the team's success, per Ed Aarons of the Guardian:

There should be teams willing to take a punt on Batshuayi, though. The striker's stock may have fallen this season, but at Marseille he showcased brilliant attributes. His pace, power and energy are enough to cause most defenders problems.

A club like West Ham, where he would potentially be the main man up top, may be an ideal next step for Batshuayi. He'd get a sustained run of matches to find consistency and strike up links with team-mates in order to flourish at the London Stadium.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As noted by Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, in the limited opportunities he has had in English football, the Chelsea man has shown a glimpse of something too:

Still, Conte's decision to keep Batshuayi back for the majority of Premier League matches speaks volumes, and if the Blues are to revamp their options up top at the end of the season, it's unlikely the Belgian will be getting a promotion any time soon.

For Batshuayi, a permanent move, a fresh start and the chance to play a more significant role in a team feels like the most sensible course of action at this stage. Perhaps then we'll be witness to a young man fulfilling his potential.