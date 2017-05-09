WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 8

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The May 8 episode of Raw featured WWE Creative sleepwalking its way through an international edition of the broadcast from London, with a show centered around Dean Ambrose, The Miz and the Intercontinental Championship.

While it was a welcome change, the IC title being treated as the most coveted prize on the show, the lack of stakes and storyline development severely hurt its overall quality.

New No. 1 contenders to the tag team titles were crowned and the foundation for a storyline involving Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss was laid, but there was not enough elsewhere on the show worth getting excited about or investing one's self in.

Even a pay-per-view-length match between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe was unable to inspire an unusually quiet fanbase in the United Kingdom.

That does not mean the show was without its big winners.

Despite the lackluster effort by WWE Creative, there were Superstars that benefited from the show. There were also those who were not so lucky.

Find out now where your favorite Superstar falls in this week's recap of the May 8 episode of WWE's flagship show.