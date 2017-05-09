Diego Costa Says He Is 'Owner' of His Future Amid Chinese Transfer Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has said he is in control of his own destiny amid speculation linking him to the Chinese Super League.

He told DirecTV Sports (h/t the Press Association via the Guardian), "I am the owner of my future, and it does not mean that I am going to China."

The Spain striker has been heavily linked with a move to Tianjin Quanjian since January. Per the Press Association, Costa has also spoken of his desire to return to Atletico Madrid earlier in the campaign.

The striker has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Blues this year, notching 20 goals and six assists in the Premier League. Thanks in part to his efforts, Chelsea can win the title with three points against West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

He opened the scoring against Middlesbrough in Chelsea's 3-0 win on Monday when he controlled a defence-splitting pass from Cesc Fabregas before tucking the ball between goalkeeper Brad Guzan's legs.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella admired his composure:

Meanwhile, as OptaJoe illustrated, Costa is an expert at breaking the deadlock:

The 28-year-old has found the net on 57 occasions in his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, and he also played a key role in their title win in 2015.

He could opt to remain as part of manager Antonio Conte's successful new project at the club—which might also include the FA Cup if they beat Arsenal in the final—but a player of his talents won't be short of options if he does decide to move on this summer, least of all the chance to sign a lucrative deal in China.

The Blues could perhaps do with adding to their firepower anyway this summer as they look to cope with UEFA Champions League football again next year. If Costa goes, their need for reinforcements—potentially more than one forward—will be made clear.