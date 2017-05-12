Ranking Real Madrid's Greatest over-30 Signings of the Last 20 Years

1 of 6

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Bottom of the pile is Emerson, the Brazilian midfielder who swapped Turin for Madrid in 2006 and seems to have wished ever since that he never made the switch.

With Juventus relegated as part of the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, the midfielder followed manager Fabio Capello to the Santiago Bernabeu and would have hoped to have been a big hit in La Liga.

A powerful, dominant and composed holding player at his best, Emerson never hit top gear in Spain and was left out of the team for much of the second half of the campaign after a series of below-par performances. He wasn't a regular goalscorer, so his single goal for the season wasn't a surprise, but missing matches against Barcelona, Valencia and Bayern Munich highlighted how much he fell from favour.

He hasn't forgotten it, either.

In 2015, Emerson advised Paul Pogba not to leave Juve for Real, according to Tuttosport (h/t Goal): "I would think twice before making the decision to leave Juventus for Madrid. It is not all gold that glitters at Real Madrid. Their fans are very demanding. They always expect a new player to make the difference."

Fast forward a year, and it was a copy-and-paste job for Emerson's quotes, with the Brazilian this time telling Alvaro Morata not to make the move, per Tuttosport (h/t FourFourTwo):

"I'd tell Morata to think twice before leaving Juventus for Real Madrid. [They're] a team that every player dreams of. I lived that dream, so I know the environment and how difficult it is to play there. This is why I tell Morata to think twice and carefully consider the situation.

"In Madrid, if you don't score for two games, you are considered unimportant, some kind of pointless extra. Morata would not be given the kind of consideration he receives at Juve."

Thankfully for Morata, he's not at all seen that way, but Emerson's time in the Spanish capital lasted a single season, and he was extremely disappointing.