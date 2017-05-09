FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 34 in-Form Predictions, Pack News

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Belgian duo Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne will receive their fourth in-form cards of the season if they feature once again in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest batch of upgrades for Team of the Week 34 on Wednesday.

Napoli forward Mertens contributed two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win over Cagliari, and he could be joined in the attack by AS Roma's Edin Dzeko after he did the same for the Giallorossi as they dispatched AC Milan 4-1.

Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez each netted braces for Real Madrid as they eased to a 4-0 victory over Granada, while De Bruyne shone in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Read on for a closer look at some of the week's top performers and pack details, but first here is our predicted lineup for Team of the Week 34:

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 34 Predictions Position Player Club Country Rating GK Fraser Forster Southampton England 78>82 CB Nicolas Otamendi Manchester City Argentina 84>85>86 CB Ezequiel Garay Valencia Argentina 84>86 LB Patrice Evra Marseille France 82>84 LM Thomas Lemar Monaco France 78>80>83>85 CM Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain Italy 85>86>87>88>89 >90 CM Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 88>89>90>91>92 CAM James Rodriguez Real Madrid Colombia 87>88>89 ST Alvaro Morata Real Madrid Spain 82>84>86(OTW) ST Edin Dzeko Roma Bosnia 80>81>84>86>87>88 ST Dries Mertens Napoli Belgium 83>85>86>87>88>89>90 Substitutes GK Tom Starke Bayern Munich Germany 72>74 CB Andrea Costa Empoli Italy 76>81 RWB Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal England 79>81>83 RM Yannis Salibur Guingamp France 76>82 CAM Wes Hoolahan Norwich City Republic of Ireland 77>82 LW Jose Izquierdo Club Brugge Colombia 77>81 ST Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres France 82>84>86 Reserves GK Eugenio Lamanna Genoa Argentina 72>74 LB Joe Bennett Cardiff City England 68>73 LB Theo Hernandez Deportivo Alaves France 66>74>74 ST Gustav Engvall Djurgarden Sweden 71>74 ST CJ Sapong Philadelphia Union USA 68>72 FUTHead.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 34 on Wednesday, May 10, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET), and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.

Dries Mertens, Napoli

Mertens has been in sensational form this season, as evidenced by three prior appearances in the Team of the Week.

The Belgian continued unabated on Saturday as he put in another top performance.

He opened the scoring after just two minutes when he turned in Faouzi Ghoulam's cross at the near post and doubled his tally early in the second half with a low effort from 20 yards. OptaPaolo hailed the landmark strike:

He then turned provider for Lorenzo Insigne, threading the ball through for the Italian to score Napoli's third.

The forward's most recent IF, rated 89 overall, already includes a terrifying combination of 95 pace, 94 shooting, 93 dribbling and 91 passing base stats.

Mertens' performance against Cagliari could see him reach the elite 90-rated bracket overall, a card that would boast even more incredible stats and make him even more potent than he already is.

Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid

Morata is also in outstanding form, particularly over the last month, and he has now contributed seven goals and two assists in his last five matches.

The Spaniard played a neat ball for Lucas Vazquez in the build-up to James Rodriguez's opener against Granada, and after the Colombian doubled his tally, Morata got in on the act with a powerful finish from Danilo's cut-back.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed the striker's composure:

He added another after wriggling through Granada's defence on the left before firing home.

Morata recently featured in TOTW 30 and received an 84-rated card for his troubles. His latest excellent showing warrants a place in TOTW 34, where his deficiencies—74 passing and 78 physical base stats—should be improved upon, making him an even more effective weapon in the final third.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

David Silva stole many of the plaudits for his role in City's win over Palace, but it was De Bruyne who made the most telling contributions.

The Belgian assisted both Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi with expert deliveries and beat Wayne Hennessey from the edge of the area. He could have had another goal but saw his free-kick glance off the bar.

He was awarded man of the match for his efforts, per Sky Sports Statto:

The midfielder, who will likely return to a central role if handed another IF, received an overall rating of 91 last time he picked one up.

His 89 base shooting should surpass 90 if he features in TOTW 34, while his 80 pace should creep up a little too, making him an even more viable option for anyone looking to boost their midfield with a player who can create and score in equal measure.