Bayern Munich Transfer News: Medhi Benatia Rumours, Kingsley Coman Latest

Juventus have reportedly advised Bayern Munich they are keen to make Medhi Benatia’s loan deal a permanent switch.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Italian giants would need to part with €17 million (£14.5 million) to make the transfer go through. Per the report, Real Madrid and Marseille have also been linked with the Morocco international.

It’s suggested that Juventus view Benatia as a dependable backup to Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli. He is said to be preferred to 22-year-old Daniele Rugani because of his superior experience.

Benatia has only made 11 starts in Serie A this season, but he’s provided Juventus with remarkable depth at centre-back. Here is a look at what he’s brought to the setup:

Although having a player of his pedigree is a positive, some will struggle to see the merits of Juventus parting with the money aforementioned to make Benatia a Bianconeri player.

After all, in addition to Rugani, the Italian champions will add Mattia Caldara to their squad for 2017-18; the 23-year-old has been enjoying a tremendous campaign on loan at Atalanta. Bleacher Report’s Gianni Verschueren doesn’t want to see Benatia being handed an opportunity to start for Juventus ahead of younger options:

Bayern would be delighted to see Juve part with the money to take Benatia off their hands, as he evidently doesn’t have a future at the Allianz Arena. Carlo Ancelotti has Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez to call on, while David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich can also do a job at centre-back.

Benatia, meanwhile, would surely prefer to be at a club where he is a regular starter. Given the defensive options available to manager Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, it’s likely he’d only find himself pushed further and further to the fringes of the Bianconeri squad if he were to join.

Kingsley Coman Reveals Manchester City Interest

Bayern Munich forward Kinglsey Coman has admitted Manchester City tried to snap him up before he eventually made his loan move from Juventus a permanent deal.

"I didn't hesitate in relation to Manchester City or the coach, but because of my situation," he said to TF1 (h/t FourFourTwo) when discussing his position. "I'm young, I'm in a time of my life where I need to play. If it wasn't here, if it was difficult, I was ready to think about leaving. But I spoke to the president about the club's project, about me, and everything was sorted out."

Per the initial publication, Coman is said to have been courted by City boss Pep Guardiola, who helped the Frenchman’s development during his time at Bayern. Having made just nine Bundesliga starts in 2016-17, speculation was beginning to gather pace about a possible future away from the Allianz, too.

As we can see here, while Coman has yet to cement his spot in the first team at either Juventus or Bayern Munich, he’s enjoyed plenty of success in his short career:

There’s no doubt he’s an exciting prospect. Coman has shown he can operate on either flank and even through the middle of the pitch. His electric pace, powerful running and neat passing makes him an enthralling forward to watch at full flight.

The challenge for Coman now will be forcing his way into the Bayern team on a regular basis. The German champions’ decision to snap him up on a deal until 2020 suggests they have a lot of faith in him doing so.