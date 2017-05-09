PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Pepe and Ricardo Rodriguez

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly closing in on the signing of Real Madrid defender Pepe.

As reported by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, El Larguero has stated the veteran Portugal international is set to make the switch to the French capital once his contract expires with Los Blancos at the end of the campaign:

The 34-year-old is into his 10th season at Real Madrid and has been crucial to the club's success over the past decade. However, with little movement on an extension, the defender looks set to embark on a new challenge at the end of the campaign.

For PSG, he'd be a solid acquisition. While Pepe has been injured recently, he's long been a stalwart at the back in Madrid and was arguably in the finest form of his career in 2016.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Indeed, although Real Madrid are poised to clinch the La Liga title and already have one foot in the UEFA Champions League final, there have been times where his combative approach has been missed, as former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece noted when Los Blancos lost the Clasico to Barcelona:

PSG would benefit from his influence. Although Pepe's antics haven't made him particularly popular with neutrals, he's a leader, a fighter and a player who will do anything to win. Thinking back to the French club's remarkable collapse against Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this year, it's tough to see something similar occurring with him at the base of the team.

The Ligue 1 side already have two fine centre-backs in Thiago Silva and Marquinhos. But another player with presence and experience of winning big titles may be a catalyst for PSG making the progress they crave on the European stage.

Ricardo Rodriguez Set for AC Milan

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, AC Milan are close to signing Ricardo Rodriguez, who has been linked with a move to PSG, from Wolfsburg.

In the report, it's stated officials for the Serie A club have "had a positive meeting with the player's agent and the club is already in agreement with Rodriguez on the economic portion of a new contract." As relayed by Johnson, L'Equipe had stated PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert was chasing the left-back.

Rodriguez is said to have a release clause amounting to €22.5 million (£19 million) in his current contract with the Bundesliga side. Here's a look at what any potential suitors would be getting for their money:

In truth, Rodriguez hasn't been at his best this season. The 24-year-old has been part of a Wolfsburg side who have struggled to find any form; with a couple of games remaining, they are just two points clear of a relegation play-off spot in the Bundesliga.

Rodriguez, like many Wolfsburg players, has lacked focus in this forgettable campaign. Per David Amoyal of ESPN FC, his agent has admitted he's likely to be on the move in the upcoming window:

Still, the Swiss international has shown in the past that he has plenty of quality. When he gets forward, Rodriguez is a threat. His left foot is a major weapon, with his delivery into the box from crosses usually first class; his set pieces are dangerous too.

PSG have a fine left-back in Layvin Kurzawa to call upon and while Maxwell can still do a job, at 35 the French giants need to look at other options in the position. Rodriguez would have offered great depth, although Milan seem to have stolen a march in the chase for the Wolfsburg man.