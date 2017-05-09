Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Vinicius Junior

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Gareth Bale has agreed to join Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer should the Premier League outfit qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

That's according to Diario Gol (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News), with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez thought to be prepared to sell the Wales international after his struggles for form and fitness this term.

Bale has been restricted to just 26 outings this season after once again missing significant spells of the campaign with injury.

When he has played, the 27-year-old hasn't always been at his usual standard, per SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete:

To make things more difficult for Bale, in his absence the likes of Isco, Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez have all produced some outstanding form, the former in particular.

Squawka Football hailed Isco's performance against Atletico Madrid in Real's Champions League semi-final first leg on May 2:

The team are arguably more balanced with Isco in the side instead of Bale too, with the Spaniard's presence easing the pressure on Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as well as bridging the gap between the midfield and attack with his excellent link-up play.

Bale has still contributed much during his time in the Spanish capital, though, and likewise would have much to give United.

Here's a look at his numbers in Madrid over the years, courtesy of Transfermarkt:

Gareth Bale Real Madrid Stats 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 Apps (all comps) 44 48 31 26 Minutes (all comps) 3,325 4,038 2,382 1,924 Goals (all comps) 22 17 19 9 Assists (all comps) 19 12 15 5 Transfermarkt

The Red Devils desperately need more firepower this summer and Bale's pace, power and ability to make match-winning contributions ensures he would fit the bill.

United were able to lure the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic without Champions League football last summer, but it will be a huge boost for them to qualify this year—much could depend on them winning the UEFA Europa League this term.

Meanwhile, per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior completed a medical on Monday ahead of an agreed move to Real.

The 16-year-old—who is yet to make his senior debut for Flamengo—was said to be in "perfect physical condition" and will cost Real in the region of €40 million, albeit he won't join the club until June 2018.

Bleacher Report UK's Sam Tighe is already an admirer of the precocious talent:

In the interim before he joins, Madrid will "closely monitor" his progress and could even deploy a coach to Flamengo in order to do so.