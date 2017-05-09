Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marquinhos, Bernardo Silva

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain hopeful of luring Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos to the club this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho said to be keen to strengthen his defensive options.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils "have touched base to gauge how interested he would be in a Premier League transfer," with PSG said to be looking at extending his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2019.

"At this juncture, United's interest is tentative, and they are insistent Marquinhos will have to put pressure on PSG to let him leave," continued Luckhurst. "The indication is United will not bend over backwards like they did with Paul Pogba last summer, waiting like a lovestruck date for the pampered prom queen, and have set a price on Marquinhos' possible fee and wages."

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Another central defender is set to be on Mourinho's summer shopping list, with the United boss struggling to find a regular partner for Eric Bailly. Here is what Marquinhos would potentially add:

As noted in the report, Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Brazil international in the past, although the sale of David Luiz ahead of the current campaign has seen Marquinhos promoted to a more regular first-team role alongside compatriot Thiago Silva at the back.

In the main, the 22-year-old has impressed. He may not be the most physical defender, but he's intelligent and sharp. As a result, journalist Jonathan Johnson doesn't see PSG cashing in on him:

In theory at least, Marquinhos would be an ideal partner for a front-foot operator like Bailly and given the age of both, there'd be potential for a prosperous long-term linkup.

However, if United were going to snap up the centre-back, you sense they'd need to break the bank, something Luckhurst hinted they'd be unwilling to do. As aforementioned, Marquinhos has become a crucial component in the PSG XI and the French giants will not want to lose one of the most exciting young defenders in world football.

Bernardo Silva Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Manchester United and Manchester City are the two clubs in the race to sign Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva.

In the piece, it's suggested the Ligue 1 leaders would not stand in the midfielder's way if they were to receive a substantial offer. It's added reports have valued Silva near the €50 million (£42 million) mark, although that amount may rise should the two rivals go head-to-head in the chase for him.

The 22-year-old has been magnificent for the principality club this season, helping the team to the top of the table and what is likely to be a Ligue 1 title win. Here is a look at one of his standout displays from this season:

Utilised on the right flank, Silva has been difficult for opposition defenders to pin down. The youngster floats infield, takes the ball in tight spaces and is able to ghost away from markers in a flash courtesy of his balance. He regularly makes the right decision, too, with seven goals and nine assists in Ligue 1 this season.

Football journalist David Cartlidge is a big fan of Silva:

For United or City he'd be a tremendous coup, as Silva possesses everything needed to go to the very top of the game.

At Old Trafford he'd be a big hit in one of the wide positions, or operating off a centre-forward. The Portuguese may prove to be a costly acquisition, but he's a joy to watch and a player with the quality to improve any team in the Premier League.