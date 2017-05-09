Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Michael Keane

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly demand €90 million (£76 million) for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer before agreeing to any sale.

In a piece from Sport (h/t Sport Witness), it’s suggested the Brazilian international is keen to make the switch from Anfield to the Camp Nou. However, Liverpool’s minimum valuation aforementioned is said to be a major obstacle to any potential deal going ahead.

It’s added that Barca "will have to see if Liverpool lower the price to an amount they consider acceptable for investment" for a transfer to come off.

Here's a look at how Sport have covered the story, per Sport Witness:

As noted in the initial publication, Barcelona have long been linked with a move for the Liverpool star, who has blossomed into one of the most creative players in the Premier League during his time on Merseyside.

Indeed, per Squawka Football, there’s no Brazilian player who has been as inventive nor as prolific as Coutinho in the division:

So many of his qualities align with Barca’s mantras. The playmaker is technically outstanding, is a superb dribbler and is so composed in his decision-making. While he’s been excelling on the left flank for Liverpool in 2016-17, at the Camp Nou it’d be easy to see him dropping into midfield and making a big impression.

The links to Barcelona will be a concern for Liverpool supporters, as the Blaugrana pinched former talisman Luis Suarez from them in 2014. While Coutinho may not be quite as important as the Uruguayan forward, he’d still be a difficult man to replace.

The Reds will feel as though they are in a strong position to resist any advances from Barcelona, though. Coutinho agreed a new contract until 2022 earlier this year, and while it’s far from certain yet, UEFA Champions League football looks set to be on the agenda at Anfield again next season, too.

Reds Move Ahead in Michael Keane Battle

According to David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are winning the race for Burnley’s coveted centre-back Michael Keane.

In the report, it’s suggested the £25 million-rated centre-back is the "top defensive target" for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. As noted in the report, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also been linked with the England international.

"Personal terms have been agreed in principle between Liverpool and Keane, with Burnley aware they are fighting a losing battle to keep their star defender this summer," McDonnell added.

As we can see here, the 24-year-old has been a colossal presence at the back for the Clarets so far this season:

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher expressed some doubts about Liverpool moving for the Burnley man, though.

"I like him, he has had a really good season, but it's a big jump," he said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror). "To go from a team right at the bottom to a team right at the top. I don't think he's quite at that level. It's going to be £25 million for a young English player—is he better than [Joel] Matip or [Dejan] Lovren? I think he's at the same level."

Liverpool need to add quality to their defensive positions, with a succession of sloppy moments at the back undoing a lot of their excellent attacking play this season. Keane, who is improving, authoritative and composed in possession, would be an intriguing option.