Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yaya Toure and Willy Caballero

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants Yaya Toure to sign a one-year contract extension at the club, but he is also attracting interest from West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

According to an exclusive from The Sun's Ken Lawrence, Toure is pleased with the offer to stay at the Etihad Stadium but is set to hold talks with the club and his agent Dimitri Seluk.

Key to his decision—whether it be to remain with the Sky Blues or move to another Premier League outfit—will be the size of the role he'll be given.

The 33-year-old was initially kept out of the side by Guardiola amid an ongoing row between the manager and Seluk, but after the player apologised on behalf of his agent he was allowed to return to action in November.

Since then he has made 28 appearances in all competitions and started all but three of them, so he has continued to enjoy a prominent role in the side.

Because of his age—he will be 34 on Saturday—the Ivorian has not had quite the same influence in the City side as he once enjoyed, and he has contributed just six goals and three assists this season.

However, he remains cool and composed in possession, as he demonstrated against Palace last Saturday, per Squawka Football:

Goal's Sam Lee also believes he can still be an impact player for the side and remarked as much when City took on Monaco in the UEFA Champions League:

The midfielder can evidently still do a job in the Premier League, but joining one of the sides reportedly interested could be a misstep both for Toure and the club in question.

Newly-promoted Newcastle and Brighton will most likely be fighting to remain in the top flight next season and will need hard working and dynamic players to help them do so.

As for Palace and West Ham, they will have their sights set on a comfortable mid-table finish, but if the season plays out anything like it has this year—where there is just 10 points between West Bromwich Albion in eighth and Swansea City in 17th—they could just as easily be dragged into a relegation scrap with a poor patch of results.

While Toure might relish an important role, fighting tooth and nail for every point in the lower half of the league may not be how he wishes to spend the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, per the Daily Star's Ian Whittell, Willy Caballero is hoping he will be able to stay at City beyond the end of the season when his current deal expires. He said:

"Yes, yes, of course I want to stay. It's an amazing team and club with fantastic players so I think every player wants to stay.

"It depends on a lot of things, but the most important thing for me is to do my best."

Caballero added he would hold talks with the club and his agent at the end of the season.

The Argentinian has enjoyed more game time than anticipated this year because of Claudio Bravo's struggles for form and fitness.

Caballero hasn't exactly set the world alight with his performances, either, though he has perhaps been the more reliable of the pair.

City might be best served bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer, but Bravo could still prove an excellent No. 1 for them if he can recapture the form he showed at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Caballero will see out the rest of the campaign in goal with Bravo out injured, so he needs to show he's worth another contract.