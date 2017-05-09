Athletics Record 3rd Walk-Off Win in a Row After Jed Lowrie's 11th-Inning Homer

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics have found some early season magic.

Oakland prevailed in 11 innings Monday against the Los Angeles Angels when Jed Lowrie capped the 3-2 win with a walk-off home run. It was notable for more than just the one victory, as it was the team's third straight walk-off win in a row:

The Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 Saturday when Adam Rosales won it with a two-RBI single. They won against Detroit again Sunday with three runs in the ninth, two of which came from Ryon Healy's walk-off home run.

Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California noted Oakland last notched three straight walk-offs June 1-3 in the 2004 campaign.

Until Lowrie's home run, Monday's story was the strong pitching. Oakland starter Kendall Graveman allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts in seven innings, while his counterpart, Ricky Nolasco, tallied two earned runs and 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The bullpens were also stellar until Lowrie took Deolis Guerra deep in the 11th.

Lowrie provided more fireworks for the streaking Athletics, but they could still use some more walk-off wins at 15-17 and six games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West in the early going.