Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Respond When Asked If NBA Playoffs Have Been Boring

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Kevin Durant weren't fans of the notion the NBA playoffs have been boring in part because of their team's dominance.

The pair was asked about the perceived lack of excitement for their perfect 8-0 march through the first two rounds and responded in notable fashion, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

Despite the responses from Green and Durant, it is hard to see the playoffs as anything but a necessary precursor to the third straight NBA Finals showdown between Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to NBA.com/Stats, this year marked the first time in league history two teams started 8-0 in the same postseason. Cleveland dispatched the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors in four games apiece, while Golden State did the same to the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

The Warriors won seven of those eight contests by double digits, while the Cavaliers won three of four by double digits against Toronto after needing six games to get past the Raptors in last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Green wasn't particularly impressed with Cleveland's opponents, even though the same can be said about Golden State's going on purely final scores, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com: "I thought teams would compete a little harder. ... When you watch Cleveland play, you're only watching one side of the good basketball. That's kind of weak."

The excitement and increased competition will come if and when these teams meet in the Finals again.

There will be plenty of storylines between Golden State's chance at redemption after famously blowing a 3-1 lead last season, LeBron James' continued ascent up the list of all-time greats and Durant's presence in this year's edition after the two sides split the first two championship meetings.

Now all they have to do is continue their so-called boring winning in the conference finals.