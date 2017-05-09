Warriors, Cavaliers Become 1st Pair of Teams to Start NBA Playoffs 8-0

Noah Graham/Getty Images

It's the Golden State Warriors' and Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA. The rest of the teams are just playing in it.

The Warriors finished their sweep of the Utah Jazz on Monday with a 121-95 victory and joined the Cavaliers at a perfect 8-0 through two rounds. NBA.com/Stats pointed out the history as the juggernauts are eight combined wins away from a third straight NBA Finals showdown:

It is important to note Golden State and Cleveland aren't the first pair of teams to sweep their first two rounds in the same year. The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers did so in 1989 (with a best-of-five first round) before ultimately clashing in the NBA Finals, where Isiah Thomas and Detroit swept Magic Johnson and Los Angeles:

This year's Cavaliers and Warriors hope to replicate that march to the Finals by continuing their overwhelming dominance.

Golden State has one mere victory by single digits in the first two rounds against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah, while Cleveland beat the Toronto Raptors by double digits in three of four games:

Cleveland and Golden State in First Two Rounds Cleveland Cavaliers Game Result First Round Game 1 vs. Indiana Pacers 109-108, CLE First Round Game 2 vs. Indiana Pacers 117-111, CLE First Round Game 3 at Indiana Pacers 119-114, CLE First Round Game 4 at Indiana Pacers 106-102, CLE Second Round Game 1 vs. Toronto Raptors 116-105, CLE Second Round Game 2 vs. Toronto Raptors 125-103, CLE Second Round Game 3 at Toronto Raptors 115-94, CLE Second Round Game 4 at Toronto Raptors 109-102, CLE Golden State Warriors Game Result First Round Game 1 vs. Portland Trail Blazers 121-109, GS First Round Game 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers 110-81, GS First Round Game 3 at Portland Trail Blazers 119-113, GS First Round Game 4 at Portland Trail Blazers 128-103, GS Second Round Game 1 vs. Utah Jazz 106-94, GS Second Round Game 2 vs. Utah Jazz 115-104, GS Second Round Game 3 at Utah Jazz 102-91, GS Second Round Game 4 at Utah Jazz 121-95, GS

It is a credit to the Indiana Pacers they stayed so close in their four straight losses and serves as something of a comparative contradiction to Golden State's Draymond Green when he said of Cleveland's opponents, "I thought teams would compete a little harder," per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

What will ultimately matter most is how the Warriors and Cavaliers compete against each other if they do meet for a third straight NBA Finals.

Golden State won the title in 2015 by prevailing against LeBron James and the Cavaliers in six games. However, Cleveland came roaring back and famously overcame a 3-1 deficit in last year's Finals against the 73-win Warriors.

The victor will claim the spoils in a potential rubber match, but for now, they can both relax and enjoy their historic first two rounds as they wait for their Conference Finals opponents.