    Warriors, Cavaliers Become 1st Pair of Teams to Start NBA Playoffs 8-0

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors plays defense against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 16, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    It's the Golden State Warriors' and Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA. The rest of the teams are just playing in it.  

    The Warriors finished their sweep of the Utah Jazz on Monday with a 121-95 victory and joined the Cavaliers at a perfect 8-0 through two rounds. NBA.com/Stats pointed out the history as the juggernauts are eight combined wins away from a third straight NBA Finals showdown:

    It is important to note Golden State and Cleveland aren't the first pair of teams to sweep their first two rounds in the same year. The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers did so in 1989 (with a best-of-five first round) before ultimately clashing in the NBA Finals, where Isiah Thomas and Detroit swept Magic Johnson and Los Angeles:

    This year's Cavaliers and Warriors hope to replicate that march to the Finals by continuing their overwhelming dominance.

    Golden State has one mere victory by single digits in the first two rounds against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah, while Cleveland beat the Toronto Raptors by double digits in three of four games:

    Cleveland and Golden State in First Two Rounds
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    GameResult
    First Round Game 1 vs. Indiana Pacers109-108, CLE
    First Round Game 2 vs. Indiana Pacers117-111, CLE
    First Round Game 3 at Indiana Pacers119-114, CLE
    First Round Game 4 at Indiana Pacers106-102, CLE
    Second Round Game 1 vs. Toronto Raptors116-105, CLE
    Second Round Game 2 vs. Toronto Raptors125-103, CLE
    Second Round Game 3 at Toronto Raptors115-94, CLE
    Second Round Game 4 at Toronto Raptors109-102, CLE
    Golden State Warriors
    GameResult
    First Round Game 1 vs. Portland Trail Blazers121-109, GS
    First Round Game 2 vs. Portland Trail Blazers110-81, GS
    First Round Game 3 at Portland Trail Blazers119-113, GS
    First Round Game 4 at Portland Trail Blazers128-103, GS
    Second Round Game 1 vs. Utah Jazz106-94, GS
    Second Round Game 2 vs. Utah Jazz115-104, GS
    Second Round Game 3 at Utah Jazz102-91, GS
    Second Round Game 4 at Utah Jazz121-95, GS

    It is a credit to the Indiana Pacers they stayed so close in their four straight losses and serves as something of a comparative contradiction to Golden State's Draymond Green when he said of Cleveland's opponents, "I thought teams would compete a little harder," per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

    What will ultimately matter most is how the Warriors and Cavaliers compete against each other if they do meet for a third straight NBA Finals.

    Golden State won the title in 2015 by prevailing against LeBron James and the Cavaliers in six games. However, Cleveland came roaring back and famously overcame a 3-1 deficit in last year's Finals against the 73-win Warriors.

    The victor will claim the spoils in a potential rubber match, but for now, they can both relax and enjoy their historic first two rounds as they wait for their Conference Finals opponents.