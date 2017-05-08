    Rodney Hood Suffers Right Knee Injury in Game 4 of Warriors vs. Jazz

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2017

    The Utah Jazz announced Rodney Hood suffered a right knee sprain in the team's 121-95 Game 4 defeat to the Golden State Warriors Monday night, which knocked the Jazz out of the playoffs.

    The Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones reported Hood will have an MRI on his right knee but that the team doesn't expect the MRI will reveal anything more than a sprain.

    As FiveThirtyEight's Chris Herring tweeted, the injury capped off a disappointing series for the third-year guard:

    Hood averaged 6.3 points and shot 31.6 percent from the field in the Western Conference Semifinals.

    Knee injuries were a problem for Hood throughout the winter, dogging him in January and February. He missed 23 games over the course of the 2016-17 season.

    Hood should be a big part of the Jazz's future, especially with George Hill entering free agency and Gordon Hayward unlikely to exercise his player option for next year. Hood's knee injury didn't mean much for Utah Monday night, but the team will hope it doesn't speak to a longer-term concern.