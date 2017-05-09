Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for Utah Jazz

1 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Since selecting Gordon Hayward with the No. 9 pick in the 2010 draft, the Jazz have nurtured him from promising prospect to full-blown All-Star.

He's increased his scoring average during each of his seven NBA seasons—the longest active streak in the league—and made a particularly impressive all-around leap with his game this season after spending a week training with Kobe Bryant this past summer.

"He's one of the best to ever do it," Hayward told ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, "and it was one of my best weeks ever."

So naturally, now that Utah has finally cracked the code to be a 50-win playoff team, and Hayward (27) has settled into his prime, it may be time for him to fly the coup. He's almost certain to opt out of the remaining year on his contract, though an All-NBA nod—and the eligibility for a super-max extension that comes with it—could complicate his calculus.

Either way, the Jazz have a strong case to make to Hayward in free agency. They have built a deep, talented and balanced team around him.

The roster is replete with everything from heady veterans (Joe Johnson, Boris Diaw) and talented youngsters (Rodney Hood, Trey Lyles, Dante Exum) to other prime-aged contributors (Derrick Favors, Alec Burks) and at least one monster-in-the-making (Rudy Gobert).

But there could be at least one fly in Utah's ointment here. As David Locke, the team's radio voice, said on The Lowe Post podcast, there may be some lingering resentment from Hayward's restricted free agency, when the Jazz decided to wait for another team (the Charlotte Hornets) to offer him the max before matching rather than giving it to him out of the gate.

Perhaps a competitor—maybe Kobe's team, the Los Angeles Lakers; or the Boston Celtics, where Brad Stevens, Hayward's college coach at Butler, is now in charge; or the Indiana Pacers, who play in his hometown—will exploit that lingering pain during the recruiting process.

Or maybe someone from among the long list of suitors likely to be beating down his door at midnight ET on July 1 will make a case compelling enough that it won't need any underhanded tactics to secure his signature.

However the process plays out, it's incumbent upon the Jazz to pull out all the stops to bring Hayward back, lest they lose their homegrown stud for nothing and fall back into rebuilding mode following a carefully planned five-year climb.