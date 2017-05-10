NBA Free-Agent Ranking: Top RFAs Most Likely to Stay Put in Free Agency

0 of 10

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Restricted free agency may not have the same wide-open appeal of its unrestricted cousin, but in several ways, it's more intriguing.

Are teams ready to commit to their young talent? Are they prepared to match huge offers coming in from the outside? Or do they admit defeat, write off a high draftee and move on?

The best restricted free agents almost always stick around—think Bradley Beal and Andre Drummond last summer—which makes sense because players with restricted status are generally just coming off their rookie contracts. Teams are reluctant to part ways with talents A) they thought enough of to draft and B) are usually still at an age where improvement is a realistic expectation.

The guys who wind up changing teams generally fall into two categories: Either their original teams have given up on them, or they sign offer sheets elsewhere that are too rich to match.

Roster construction makes a difference, too. If the Golden State Warriors hadn't signed Kevin Durant last summer, Harrison Barnes would probably still be in Oakland.

Among the top restricted free agents, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Nikola Mirotic seem the safest bets to wind up elsewhere. The former is vying for minutes with Kent Bazemore, who signed a $70 million deal last summer, and the latter has been too inconsistent to warrant major investment. Both could thrive with a change of scenery.

Other than those two, most of the top RFAs don't figure to move.

We'll explain why these high-end options aren't going anywhere.