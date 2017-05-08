Cesaro, Sheamus Win Tag Turmoil Match, Will Face Hardy Boyz for Tag Team Title

Credit: WWE.com

Sheamus and Cesaro won a Tag Team Turmoil match Monday night on Raw to earn a shot against the Raw tag team champions, The Hardy Boyz.

Sheamus and Cesaro outlasted five other teams to receive the honor, and Matt and Jeff Hardy wasted little time confronting their next opponents, courtesy of WWE:

Matt and Jeff successfully defended the tag titles against Sheamus and Cesaro at Payback on April 30, but it was clear the two teams had unfinished business after the challengers attacked the champions when the match was over.

Jeff also required medical attention to address a broken tooth he suffered at the hands of Sheamus in the middle of the bout.

Sheamus and Cesaro were solid in the ring since forging their alliance, but they finally have a direction now that they've embraced being bad guys. Until Dash Wilder gets healthy and The Revival returns to the ring, Sheamus and Cesaro can be the dominant heel team on Raw.

Sheamus and Cesaro could also serve the purpose of unleashing the "Broken Universe" on WWE.

A variety of reasons has prevented that from happening yet. Now that the Hardy Boyz have re-established themselves in front of younger WWE fans who may not be as familiar with their previous work, letting Matt and Jeff embrace their unique personas wouldn't be a bad idea.

Losing the Raw Tag Team Championships to Sheamus and Cesaro could be what sends the Hardys over the top.