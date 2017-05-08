5-Star PG Tyger Campbell Commits to DePaul, Will Reclassify to Class of '18

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

DePaul has landed a potential game-changing recruit in the form of 5-star point guard Tyger Campbell.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN first reported the news, noting the class of 2019 player will try to reclassify for 2018.

Scout.com currently lists Campbell as the No. 21 player in the 2019 class and No. 5 point guard, although that could change if he ends up entering school a year earlier.

Although he had numerous offers from around the country, he made a bit of a surprise pick with DePaul, a team that has only won nine games in each of the past two seasons.

"Mainly what I like about the school is I want to help bring it back," Campbell said, per Evan Daniels of Scout.com. "I love Chicago. It's a great city. I want to bring the city a college back to cheer for."

"Really when I sat down with the coaches and they just told me really what they've expected of me. It all became real after that. They got the new arena and that will be amazing."

The 5'10", 155-pound player is undersized, but he makes up for it with excellent handle and quickness to create open shots for himself and others. He finishes with consistency and is an above-average shooter from beyond the arc.

While just a sophomore, Campbell played a big role in La Lumiere's win at the Dick's Sporting Goods High School Nationals. While McDonald's All-Americans Jaren Jackson and Brian Bowen led the way, the point guard tallied 10 points and seven assists in the finals.

He will now hope to bring that winning mentality to DePaul, a program that hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since 2004.