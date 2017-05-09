NHL Playoffs 2017: Analyzing Stanley Cup Odds for Every Remaining Team

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

We're getting to see a lot of playoff hockey in 2017.

The series between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins is headed to Game 7 back in Washington on Wednesday as the Caps defeated the Pens 5-2 on Monday night.

Until the third period, the Capitals held a 5-0 lead, making that 3-1 series deficit look like a distant memory.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers will play Game 6 in their series on Tuesday, while the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks are tied 3-3 and face off in Game 7 on Wednesday.

With all these series lead changes and come-from-behind wins, the odds have been changing rapidly.

Let's take a look at the upcoming schedule for the games on the slate and the games that could play out, as well as the current Stanley Cup odds for each team.

Tuesday, May 9 Game Series Time (ET) TV Live Stream Ottawa at New York 6 OTT 3-2 NYR 7:30 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live Wednesday, May 10 Pittsburgh at Washington 7 PIT 3-2 WAS TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Edmonton at Anaheim 7 ANA 3-3 EDM TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Thursday, May 11 New York at Ottawa* 7 OTT 3-2 NYR TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live NHL.com; if necessary

Stanley Cup Odds

With their decisive 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, the Nashville Predators became the favorites to win it all this season, per OddsShark:

The Preds became the first team to qualify for the semifinals when they ousted the Blues 4-2 in the series.

Needless to say, not many saw this coming.

"Opening the playoffs as +2500 long shots, not many anticipated that the Preds would get by the Blackhawks in the first round," wrote OddsShark's Rob Trites.

"Now, after they've basically walked to the Western Conference finals, the Preds have become the Stanley Cup favorites."

That's right; the Predators, at +275, have even edged out the stalwart Penguins, who are just behind at +300.

Pittsburgh has let its 3-1 series leap slip away, allowing the Capitals to win Games 5 and 6 to send the series back to Washington.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Predators will face whichever team wins the series between the Ducks and Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

In 2016, the Predators and Ducks met in Round 1 in a series that played out through seven games before Nashville prevailed. But Nashville and Edmonton have never met in the postseason.

Either team would have a tough time getting it done against a Nashville team that doesn't seem to have any major flaws.

In the East, we've already seen how anything could happen between the Capitals and Penguins.

The Senators lead the Rangers by one game, though New York has the worst odds of any team competing for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup at +1100.