    NHL Playoffs 2017: Analyzing Stanley Cup Odds for Every Remaining Team

    Michelle BrutonFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 07: Austin Watson #51 and Filip Forsberg #9, congratulate teammate Calle Jarnkrok #19 on scoring an open net goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    We're getting to see a lot of playoff hockey in 2017.

    The series between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins is headed to Game 7 back in Washington on Wednesday as the Caps defeated the Pens 5-2 on Monday night.

    Until the third period, the Capitals held a 5-0 lead, making that 3-1 series deficit look like a distant memory.

    Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers will play Game 6 in their series on Tuesday, while the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks are tied 3-3 and face off in Game 7 on Wednesday.

    With all these series lead changes and come-from-behind wins, the odds have been changing rapidly.  

    Let's take a look at the upcoming schedule for the games on the slate and the games that could play out, as well as the current Stanley Cup odds for each team. 

    Tuesday, May 9GameSeriesTime (ET)TVLive Stream
    Ottawa at New York6OTT 3-2 NYR7:30 p.m.NBCSNNBC Sports Live
    Wednesday, May 10
    Pittsburgh at Washington7PIT 3-2 WASTBDNBCSNNBC Sports Live
    Edmonton at Anaheim7ANA 3-3 EDMTBDNBCSNNBC Sports Live
    Thursday, May 11
    New York at Ottawa*7OTT 3-2 NYRTBDNBCSNNBC Sports Live
    NHL.com; if necessary

    Stanley Cup Odds

    With their decisive 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, the Nashville Predators became the favorites to win it all this season, per OddsShark:

    The Preds became the first team to qualify for the semifinals when they ousted the Blues 4-2 in the series. 

    Needless to say, not many saw this coming.

    "Opening the playoffs as +2500 long shots, not many anticipated that the Preds would get by the Blackhawks in the first round," wrote OddsShark's Rob Trites.

    "Now, after they've basically walked to the Western Conference finals, the Preds have become the Stanley Cup favorites."

    That's right; the Predators, at +275, have even edged out the stalwart Penguins, who are just behind at +300. 

    Pittsburgh has let its 3-1 series leap slip away, allowing the Capitals to win Games 5 and 6 to send the series back to Washington. 

    Meanwhile, the red-hot Predators will face whichever team wins the series between the Ducks and Oilers in the Western Conference finals. 

    In 2016, the Predators and Ducks met in Round 1 in a series that played out through seven games before Nashville prevailed. But Nashville and Edmonton have never met in the postseason. 

    Either team would have a tough time getting it done against a Nashville team that doesn't seem to have any major flaws. 

    In the East, we've already seen how anything could happen between the Capitals and Penguins.

    The Senators lead the Rangers by one game, though New York has the worst odds of any team competing for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup at +1100. 