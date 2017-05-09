NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Reports Entering 2017 Combine

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the Association speeding toward the 2017 NBA Draft Combine, it's only natural the rumor mill kicks back into high gear.

Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz and others lead a league-altering class, both in terms of team standings and on-the-court evolution of the game itself. But the potential trade market once again features some of the globe's biggest names, and if there's one thing the sudden DeMarcus Cousins trade told the world, it's that anything can truly happen—and fast.

With speculation surrounding the futures of guys like Paul George, Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony, among others, it's only natural the rumor mill spits out some noteworthy rumblings.

Here's a look at the latest.

Knicks Getting Calls for...Kristaps Porzingis?

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The tension between the New York Knicks and Anthony is so palpable folks in California can probably get a whiff of it.

So, naturally, one of the biggest rumors surrounding the organization so far is teams calling about Kristaps Porzingis.

Make no mistake, team president Phil Jackson isn't going to let a young, high-upside player like Porzingis go via trade. But the circumstances to even get to this point are worth a look.

Long story short, Porzingis skipped a season-ending meeting with Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, which ESPN.com's Ian Begley elaborated on recently.

"It is unclear whether the discussions led to substantial trade parameters. Teams were inquiring about trading for Porzingis, 21, after he showed his frustration with the direction of the franchise by skipping the meeting," Begley wrote.

Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Paul George Push Off - Waiters Lays on Ground Ignored Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

Begley also noted the following: "But he had been frustrated by the drama and dysfunction surrounding the team this season, according to team sources."

This is a bad sign for the Knicks, who can't afford to lose a 7'3" stretch forward who averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and shot 45 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from deep in his sophomore campaign.

It's not even overly about the stats, though they should improve, as much as it is the fact building around Porzingis has always been the long-term plan, regardless of what develops with Anthony.

For now, Porzingis doesn't seem like a guy who wants to force an organization's hand. But based on the rumblings, the pressure has never been higher on Jackson and the front office to make a splash.

The Latest on Paul George

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A Paul George trade almost seems like a forgone conclusion at this point.

The Indiana Pacers just got whipped at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sweep. A sense of gloom for supposed contenders in the Eastern Conference while LeBron James runs roughshod with no signs of slowing seems no more impactful than on the situation in Indiana.

Larry Bird stepped down as president after the sweep, though George's desire to win probably outweighs the move in the superstar's mind. He's also been open about wanting to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, according to Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News.

The Lakers would surely love to get something done. Look at this small, but significant note by ESPN.com's Zach Lowe: "The Lakers will dangle prospects for Paul George."

Los Angeles has any number of prospects to throw into a mix that gives the Lakers George, ranging from D'Angelo Russell to Julius Randle, if not Brandon Ingram or a rookie from the 2017 class.

Either way, George has one guaranteed season left on his contract. From a long-term outlook, letting George come to town via free agency and keeping any assets the team would surrender in a trade gives the Lakers the best chance to contend. But coughing up those assets to ensure George dons the Lakers' colors prevents anything silly from happening.

The general vibe, though, is George ready to move on. Unlike other small-market teams struggling to keep superstars, the Pacers appear in a position to get a reboot off on the right foot in a big way via a blockbuster trade.

Jimmy Butler's Name Persists

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's almost like Butler and George sit in a competition to see who might get traded faster.

Or maybe it's all a mirage. After all, Russell Westbrook shocked many by inking an extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Maybe George and Butler follow suit.

But George, as mentioned, has been rather open about his love for Los Angeles. Butler is more secretive, but it's not hard to see why he might be open to the idea of a scenery change.

After all, the Bulls went into rebuild mode, then walked back the decision by bringing on Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade. The two additions didn't matter much, at least until the playoffs, where the Bulls as a No. 8 flirted with the idea of knocking off the top-seeded Boston Celtics before a Rondo thumb injury.

Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Paul George Push Off - Waiters Lays on Ground Ignored Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

As such, whispers about a trade continue, according to ESPN.com's Nick Silva: "There have reportedly been lingering tensions between the Bulls' front office and Butler for more than a year, which is why the All-Star continues to see his name in the rumor mill."

Butler's alleged beef with the front office isn't hard to understand. Not only did the sudden switch to win-now mode alter the franchise, a February trade saw the Bulls ship away Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson and a draft pick and get back Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, three guys who hardly played at all during the playoffs.

It should go without saying, but it would take a monster offer to rip the 27-year-old Butler from the Bulls, no matter what direction the regime wants to pursue. But he'd be an interesting trade candidate for a team like the Celtics, an organization with plenty of assets, draft or otherwise, to dangle in a move.

Butler's situation isn't as dramatic as the one surrounding George, but the winds of unpredictability in Chicago make it something to keep an eye on this summer.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.