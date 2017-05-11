New York Yankees: Stock Up, Stock Down on Top 10 Prospects After 1 Month

0 of 10

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

We're a month and change into the 2017 season, which means it's a fine time to check on the game's elite prospects and see how they're faring.

Specifically, let's assess the New York Yankees' enviable farm system and take stock of their top 10 MiLB chips.

We'll use MLB.com's prospect rankings as our guide and eliminate any players who have made the jump to the Show.

Up or down verdicts are based primarily on performances, but expectations, health and developmental status play a role as well.