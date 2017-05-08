RHP Justin Hancock Traded to Cubs; Padres Acquire OF Matt Szczur

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have traded outfielder Matt Szczur to the San Diego Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Justin Hancock, the team announced Monday.

Szczur, 27, has spent the past four years with the Cubs, mostly in a reserve role. He is currently hitting .211 with three RBI in 19 at-bats.

He was at his best last season, posting a .259 batting average with five home runs. He played all three outfield positions and finished 12-for-46 (.261) as a pinch hitter.

Although he wasn't part of the team's World Series run, he provided valuable depth over the course of the season. With Travis Jankowski currently out with a foot injury, there should be playing time available in San Diego.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Hancock is yet to reach the majors and was playing for the Double-A San Antonio Missions.

He has struggled this season to a 6.23 ERA in 10 appearances. The right-hander moved to the bullpen full-time this year after working as a starter most of his career, but the transition hasn't gone as smoothly as the organization has hoped.