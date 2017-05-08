Tony Romo Fails to Qualify for 2017 US Open After Shooting a 3-Over 75

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Tony Romo's dream of playing in the U.S. Open is over—at least for the time being.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback shot a three-over 75 at a qualifying event Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, USA Today's Kevin Spain reported.

According to Spain, Romo was roughly five shots off the pace needed to be among seven golfers to move on to a sectional qualifier.

The Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend shared video of Romo sinking his final putt of the round:

The 37-year-old formally announced his retirement from the NFL in April and subsequently accepted a position with CBS as the network's lead football analyst.

Now that he's retired, Romo can once again embrace his passion for golf. Injuries forced him to cease golfing competitively in 2013. He returned to the competitive circuit at the Azalea Invitational in early April.

In a 2016 interview with The Village Church (h/t the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota), Romo said he envisioned making golf his full-time profession if his football career didn't work out:

That's when I sat in bed and I just prayed to the Lord, and this was a very defining moment for me. I was like, 'If I'm not meant to be the quarterback here or play quarterback in the NFL, that's fine. Then I'm going to go back and be a really good assistant golf club professional back in Burlington, Wisconsin.'

Given his age, Romo has little to no chance of becoming a regular on the PGA Tour, but he should have more opportunities to qualify for the U.S. Open down the road.

And while his broadcasting career will be his primary concern during football season, his decision to walk away from the NFL should provide him with ample time to work on his golf game the rest of the year.