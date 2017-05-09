Predicting Philadelphia Eagles' Top Position Battles This Offseason

0 of 6

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have hit the home stretch of piecing together the roster for the 2017 season, let the position battles begin.

There are sections of the Eagles' roster that appear set in stone entering training camp, but plenty of intriguing spots on the depth chart can be considered wide open on the heels of the 2017 draft that Philly hosted.

The Eagles did well to address their neediest positions with the draft, but that doesn't mean at all that rookie starters are set in stone.

It rarely, if ever, works out the way teams anticipate immediately following the draft, and the Eagles have plenty of veteran players at weak positions who could contend for starting spots early on at the expense of rookies.

Without further ado, let's dive right into six positions that will be competed vigorously for as training camp looms.