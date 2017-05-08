Dodgers' Brandon McCarthy Placed on 10-Day DL with Left Shoulder Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list Monday due to shoulder soreness, the team announced.

The issue in his non-throwing shoulder caused him to push back his projected start from Saturday, so the team apparently decided to let him rest and recover on the DL. The Dodgers recalled Adam Liberatore to fill McCarthy's spot on the roster.

Manager Dave Roberts initially explained the tweak in McCarthy's shoulder came due to a weight room incident, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

McCarthy was off to a strong start to the season with a 3-0 record and a 3.10 ERA in five starts. This came after appearing in just 14 games while pitching 63 innings over his first two years with the Dodgers.

Sunday's rainout allowed the team to push up the rotation with Alex Wood starting Monday on full rest. However, the team will need to find a replacement when McCarthy's spot comes up Friday.

All 98 of Liberatore's appearances at the major league level have come out of the bullpen, including his one earlier this season where he allowed one earned run in one-third of an inning.