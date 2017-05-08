Genie Bouchard Defeats Maria Sharapova in 1st Match Since Calling Her 'Cheater'

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Eugenie Bouchard knocked Maria Sharapova out of the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, a little over a week after calling Sharapova a cheater and saying she should be banned from tennis.

Bouchard acknowledged after the match that the win had added meaning for her, per Tales Azzoni of the Associated Press:

"I definitely had some extra motivation going into today. I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck, players I don't normally speak to, getting a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me. So I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people. I really felt support. It showed me that most people have my opinion, and they were just maybe scared to speak out."

Sharapova returned at the Stuttgart Open in April after she served a 15-month suspension for testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

"She's a cheater and I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play again," Bouchard said after Stuttgart, per BBC Sport. "I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: cheat and we'll welcome you back with open arms. I don't think that's right and she's not someone I can say I look up to any more."

Sharapova did not address Bouchard's comments after Monday's play, however.

"I'm just one of the two players out on the court," Sharapova said, per the AP. "Everything that surrounds myself, I don't pay attention to much of it. I've been part of this game for many years. I know what the drill is."

The two exchanged a brief handshake after the match.

"She said, 'Well played,'" noted Bouchard, per the BBC. "And I think she's been playing really well in her so-called comeback, if you want to call it that."