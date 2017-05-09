Predicting New England Patriots' Top Position Battles This Offseason

0 of 6

Associated Press

With the NFL draft and the bulk of free agency over, it's time to look ahead to OTAs, training camp and the position battles to come. Watching players vie for starting or significant roles can be the most exciting aspect of the late offseason. For a team like the New England Patriots, however, position battles don't always take center stage.

These are the Super Bowl champions, after all, and most of the roster spots are solidified. While some teams will be grabbing the headlines with quarterback competitions this summer, New England hasn't truly seen one for the better part of two decades.

This doesn't mean there won't be some interesting battles to watch in the coming months, though. Just expect them to come at less-heralded positions.

The addition of wideout Brandin Cooks, for example, likely sets him and Julian Edelman as the team's top two receivers. However, guys will be battling for depth and such battles are going to make New England an even stronger team in 2017.

We're here to predict the top battles of the offseason for the Patriots. We'll rank them in ascending order, based on both importance and entertainment value. We'll also try predicting the winner of each.